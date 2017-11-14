Ian Anderson Announces Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary North American Tour

Ian Anderson has announced a North American tour that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his band, Jethro Tull.

The concerts will feature a broad mix of material, ranging from the band's earliest work, to its peak period in the early to mid-Seventies, to the band's 21st century work. Anderson (vocals, flute) will be joined by David Goodier on bass, John O'Hara on keyboards, Florian Opahle on guitar and Scott Hammond on drums.

“I am not usually a birthday or anniversary kind of guy but, just for once, I won't be a party-pooper either," Anderson said in a press release announcing the tour. "I treasure the memories of the earlier years of Jethro Tull repertoire, associated as it is with the adventures of visiting so many countries for the first time to connect with new fans around the world. And this is a celebration of all the 33 band members who graced our ranks— musicians who brought their talents, skills and styles to bear on the performances live and in the studio."

"Join me and the current band for a nostalgic evening of varied music, representative of my ever-changing songwriting as our careers progressed through the years.”

You can see the full tour itinerary below.

For more on tickets, stop by jethrotull.com.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson North American Tour

5/30/18 Phoenix, AZ: Comerica Theatre

6/1/18 Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre

6/2/18 Berkeley, CA: The Greek Theatre

6/3/18 Paso Robles, CA: Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/5/18 Visalia, CA: Visalia Fox Theatre

6/6/18 Sacramento, CA: Sacramento Community Theater

6/8/18 Bend, OR: Les Schwab Amphitheater

6/9/18 Troutdale, OR: Edgefield

6/10/18 Woodinville, WA: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/29/18 Saint Louis, MO: Fox Theatre

6/30/18 New Buffalo, MI: Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

7/1/18 Sterling Heights, MI: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/3/18 Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage

8/31/18 Minneapolis, MN: State Theatre

9/1/18 Kansas City, MO: Starlight Theatre

9/3/18 Highland Park, IL: Ravinia Festival

9/5/18 Huber Heights, OH: Rose Music Center at the Heights

9/7/18 Vienna, VA: Wolf Trap

9/8/18 Philadelphia, PA: Mann Center for the Performing Arts

9/9/18 Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/11/18 New York, NY: Beacon Theatre