Jimi Hendrix's 'Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69,' Coming September 30

(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images)

Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings have announced the release of Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69, a full documentation of the debut performance of Jimi Hendrix’s short-lived but eternally influential Band of Gypsys that will hit stores September 30.

The group played four historic concerts at the Fillmore East in New York City—two on New Year’s Eve 1969 and two on New Year’s Day 1970. Never before has the first of these sets been available in its entirety. The vast majority of the performances have never seen the light of day in any configuration.Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 was produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, the same team who have overseen all of Hendrix’s audio and audio visual releases by Experience Hendrix L.L.C. since 1995. Kramer served as Hendrix's primary recording engineer throughout his lifetime and the newly mixed Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 is takenfrom the original 1-inch 8-track master tapes.

The album was mastered by Bernie Grundman and will be simultaneously released on CD, 2 LP 180 gram vinyl, high-resolution SACD and digitally. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 is available for pre-order on CD here and vinyl here.This set presents an assortment of fresh, exciting new songs such as “Earth Blues,” “Ezy Ryder,” “Stepping Stone,” “Burning Desire” and “Machine Gun”—none of which had ever before been issued on disc. Moreover, nearly all of the group’s material had never been performed before an audience.

