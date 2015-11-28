Jimmie Vaughan Plays "Texas Flood" with University of Texas Longhorn Band

On Thanksgiving Day, Jimmie Vaughan performed "Texas Flood" with the University of Texas (at Austin) Longhorn Band.

The performance, which you can check out below via some fan-shot footage, took place at the 50-yard line during halftime at the University of Texas Vs. Texas Tech University football game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field in Austin.

Best of all, it started raining during Vaughan's performance, and the crowd burst into cheers when the former Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist sang the line "I'm standin' out in the rain."

"[It was] perfect weather to be singing 'Texas Flood' in," wrote Vaughan on his Facebook page. "I was definitely 'standin' out in the rain!' What a blast!"

Jimmie's younger brother, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, famously covered the song, which was written by Larry Davis and Joseph Scott, on his debut 1983 album, Texas Flood. Jimmie has been playing it regularly since the mid-Nineties. By the way, the final score was 48 to 45, in favor of Texas Tech. Way to go, defense!