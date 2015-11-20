Jimmy Page Plays Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with Paul Rodgers and Nirvana, GNR Members — Video

Last night in Seattle, at the Experience Music Project Museum, a group of musicians got together to honor Jimmy Page.

But no one expected the former Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin and Firm guitarist to actually perform.

Then, as the night (and the Firm's "Radioactive") was coming to a close, Page quickly took the stage and was handed a lovely Gibson Les Paul burst. Before anyone could react, the band launched into Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."

Sharing the stage with Page were his former Firm band mate, Paul Rodgers (whose voice somehow sounds the same as ever) and Alice in Chains singer William Duvall. Also present were Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen. The house band featured former Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and ex–Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin.

A lot of other musicians were along for the ride. How many can you pick out?

