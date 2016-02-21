Joe Bonamassa Premieres "Drive" Music Video

Over the weekend, Joe Bonamassa premiered the official music video for “Drive,” a moody, minor-key track off his new album, Blues of Desperation.

You can watch the clip, which finds the gear-loving Bonamassa picking a surf-instro-inspired line on a lovely vintage Gretsch, below.

“I want people to hear my evolution as a blues-rock musician,” Bonamassa said last month when he initially announced the new album. “[I'm] somebody who isn’t resting on accomplishments and who is always pushing forward and thinking about how music can evolve and stay relevant.”

The writing sessions for the new album took Bonamassa back to Nashville, where he’d written Different Shades of Blue, to work with some of Music City’s top tunesmiths, including James House, Tom Hambridge, Jeffrey Steele, Jerry Flowers and Gary Nicholson.

“These are some of the best guys in the business,” Bonamassa said. “Lyrically, you’ll hear the proverbial trains, mountains, valleys and other blues references about heartbreak and loneliness but there are also some poignant moments about getting away from the stressful, crazy demands of life and losing yourself with your special someone. I think anybody will be able to relate.”

Bonamassa and producer Kevin Shirley convened at Nashville’s Grand Victor Sound Studios (formerly RCA Studio A). In one intense, five-day period, they recorded 11 songs with drummers Anton Fig and Greg Morrow, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans (of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble fame), horn players Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra and Mark Douthit, and background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae and Juanita Tippins.

The disc will be released via J&R Adventures March 25.

Blues of Desperation Track List:

01. This Train

02. Mountain Climbing

03. Drive (Watch the music video below.)

04. No Good Place for the Lonely

05. Blues of Desperation

06. The Valley Runs Low

07. You Left Me Nothin’ But the Bill and the Blues

08. Distant Lonesome Train

09. How Deep This River Runs

10. Livin’ Easy

11. What I’ve Known for a Very Long Time