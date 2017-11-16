Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album, 'Sweetzerland Manifesto'

Joe Perry has announced a new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto.

The album—which is set for a January 19 release via Roman Records—was produced by Perry alongside Bruce Witkin and was executive produced by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Johnny Depp.

Sweetzerland Manifesto features a number of guest vocalists, including Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, the New York Dolls' David Johansen and Terry Reid. It also features Zak Starkey on drums, and Perry's sons—Tony and Roman—on synths and drum programming.

"It's going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to because there's such a wide variety of tunes," Perry said in a statement.

You can check out the tracklist below.

Sweetzerland Manifesto tracklist