Joe Satriani Announces 2016 G4 Experience — Video

Joe Satriani has announced the 2016 G4 Experience, which will take place at Glen Cove Mansion in Long Island, New York, August 8 to 12, 2016.

Packages are on sale now via the event's official site, g4experience.com.

Now in its third year, the G4 Experience literally brings Satch back home. He grew up in the Long Island area, even cutting his teeth at venues in the surrounding neighborhoods. One of his very first students was none other than fellow Long Island native Steve Vai. That makes Glen Cove Mansion the ultimate location for the G4 Experience.

“Going home makes this year even more special,” Satriani says. “It adds a deeper meaning for myself and all of the instructors involved. That’s one of the big reasons I’m so excited for you to join us near my old stomping grounds. Overall though, 2016 sees the G4 Experience once again evolve, preserving everything attendees loved about previous years, while adding a new dimension. I hope to see you there!”

Once again, Satriani attracted some of the instrument’s foremost talents as instructors, including Vai, Eric Johnson, Alex Skolnick, Mike Keneally and more.

Over the course of four days, campers will live, eat, breathe and sleep guitar in the company of these legends. Two hundred spots are available. Make sure to sign up now, as this event will sell out.

For more information, check out the video below and visit g4experience.com.