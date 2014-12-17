Joe Satriani, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi and Andy Aledort Discuss 2015 G4 Experience

In the video below, Joe Satriani, Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders) and Guthrie Govan (the Aristocrats) sit down for a video conference with Guitar World Senior Editor Andy Aledort.

The topic? Their approach and thoughts about guitar, technique, inspiration and, of course, the upcoming G4 Experience.

More than a show, more than a seminar, more than a backstage pass, the G4 Experience will give you musical inspiration and ideas that will keep you playing for years to come.

For the G4 Experience, Satriani, Animals as Leaders (featuring Abasi, Javier Reyes and Matt Garska), the Aristocrats (Govan, Marco Minnemann and Bryan Beller) and Mike Keneally will be performing, teaching and offering attendees a chance to jam.

All of these players will be sharing their knowledge and musical insights with the campers and doing unique, close-up performances. The event also will feature Aledort, Doug Doppler, Bruce Bouillet and Stu Hamm.

The event takes place June 28 to July 2, 2015. For more information, visit g4experience.com.