Joe Satriani Premieres New Song, "Headrush"

Back in September, Joe Satriani announced What Happens Next, his 16th studio album.

The following week, we got our first taste of the album when Guitar World premiered its first single, the hard-charging "Energy." Then came a second offering, the similarly full-throttle "Thunder High on the Mountain."

Now, Satriani has offered up a third single from the album, the appropriately titled "Headrush." You can listen to it below.

What Happens Next was recorded with Glenn Hughes on bass and Chad Smith on drums, as Satriani wanted to take a breather from his typical high-concept, sci-fi-influenced albums, and move towards a more basic, hard rock style.

“I said to Chad [Smith] in an early text, ‘No odd time signatures, no progressive stuff, pure rock and soul,’" Satriani said. "The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that anymore’.”

You can catch Satriani in 2018 on his G3 Tour, which will also feature Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen. You can check out the dates for that tour below as well.

