Joe Satriani Premieres New Song, "Headrush"

Back in September, Joe Satriani announced What Happens Next, his 16th studio album.
The following week, we got our first taste of the album when Guitar World premiered its first single, the hard-charging "Energy." Then came a second offering, the similarly full-throttle "Thunder High on the Mountain."
Now, Satriani has offered up a third single from the album, the appropriately titled "Headrush." You can listen to it below.
What Happens Next was recorded with Glenn Hughes on bass and Chad Smith on drums, as Satriani wanted to take a breather from his typical high-concept, sci-fi-influenced albums, and move towards a more basic, hard rock style.
“I said to Chad [Smith] in an early text, ‘No odd time signatures, no progressive stuff, pure rock and soul,’" Satriani said. "The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that anymore’.”
You can catch Satriani in 2018 on his G3 Tour, which will also feature Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen. You can check out the dates for that tour below as well.
For more on Satriani, stop by satriani.com.
2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen itinerary:
- January 11 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
- January 12 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
- January 13 Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
- January 14 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
- January 16 Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT *
- January 17 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV
- January 18 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ *
- January 19 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA
- January 20 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
- January 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ *
- January 24 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
- January 26 The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX *
- January 27 Austin City Limits - Moody Theater Austin, TX
- January 28 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Houston, TX *
- January 30 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL *
- January 31 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL *
- February 1 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL*
- February 2 Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL *
- February 3 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersberg, FL *
- February 6 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC
- February 8 Toyota Presents Oakdale Wallingford, CT *
- February 9 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY *
- February 10 Palace Theatre Albany, NY *
- February 11 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA *
- February 14 Warner Theatre Washington, DC *
- February 15 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA
- February 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *
- February 17 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA
- February 18 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ *
- February 20 Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY *
- February 21 Massey Hall Toronto, ONT
- February 22 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH
- February 23 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL *
- February 24 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
- February 25 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI