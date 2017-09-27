Joe Satriani Premieres New Song, "Energy"

(Image credit: Joseph Cutlice)

Last week, we brought you the news of Joe Satriani's return. The six-string legend announced his 16th solo album, What Happens Next, and the 2018 iteration of his G3 Tour, which will feature Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen. Today, we bring you the exclusive premiere of What Happens Next's first single, the appropriately titled "Energy."

The opening salvo from What Happens Next, "Energy" immediately shows the formidable power of the trio—Satriani, Glenn Hughes on bass and Chad Smith on drums—that recorded the album.

"The song 'Energy' shows the power, fun and excitement of true and spontaneous musical chemistry," Satriani said of the song. "Chad, Glenn and me rockin’ out, not holding back, reveling in the moment.”

"Energy" also marks a distinct shift in musical direction for Satriani, who saw What Happens Nextas a chance to move away from the high-concept, sci-fi-influenced themes he's known for.

For the album, he says that he wanted to write songs "About a human being, two feet on the ground, heart pumping, with emotions, dreams, and hopes. That seemed to be the direction I really was yearning for.”

Musically, he told Smith and Hughes—during the sessions for What Happens Next—to keep things simple.

“I said to Chad in an early text, ‘No odd time signatures, no progressive stuff, pure rock and soul,’" Satriani said. "The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that anymore’.”

You can examine Satriani's re-invention for yourself by giving "Energy" a listen below.

You can also check out the full itinerary of Satriani's 2018 G3 tour below. Click here for more information, pre-sale opportunities and specific market pre-sale and on-sale dates.

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen itinerary:

January 11 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

January 12 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR

January 13 Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV

January 14 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

January 16 Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT *

January 17 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

January 18 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ *

January 19 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

January 20 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

January 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ *

January 24 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

January 26 The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX *

January 27 Austin City Limits - Moody Theater Austin, TX

January 28 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Houston, TX *

January 30 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL *

January 31 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL *

February 1 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL*

February 2 Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL *

February 3 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersberg, FL *

February 6 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC

February 8 Toyota Presents Oakdale Wallingford, CT *

February 9 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY *

February 10 Palace Theatre Albany, NY *

February 11 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA *

February 14 Warner Theatre Washington, DC *

February 15 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

February 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

February 17 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA

February 18 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ *

February 20 Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY *

February 21 Massey Hall Toronto, ONT

February 22 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH

February 23 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL *

February 24 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

February 25 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

(All dates on sale September 22nd except * on-sale October 6)