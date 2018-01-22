Joe Satriani Wants Eddie Van Halen, Jeff Beck, Brian May and Billy Gibbons for a G3 Tour

Joe Satriani, Phil Collen and John Petrucci perform January 17 in Las Vegas as part of the current G3 Tour. (Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Joe Satriani released his stellar new album, What Happens Next, earlier this month (via Sony/Legacy Recordings). If one thing's for sure, it's that after writing and recording 15 solo albums (not to mention countless other projects) over the course of three decades, Satch is far from lacking in inspiration or ideas.

Make no mistake—What Happens Next isn't a question. It's an emphatic statement of musical direction from one of the finest melodic guitar players ever to pick up the instrument.

No better is that realized than at one of Satch's live performances, and with the 2018 G3 tour under way with a new lineup, Joe took the time to chat with Guitar Interactive Magazine about the new record and world tour. He also hinted at some players that might be joining him onstage in years to come.

Around the 26:30 mark of the audio clip below, Satriani says:

"I've asked Eddie Van Halen several times to come out. I’m a big Eddie fan, and I think the audience will just go absolutely crazy to see him step out of his band and show everybody all the other things he can do, because he’s an amazing musician. I'd love at some point to get Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons, Brian May and work my way through all these players. They are basically my heroes."

Since its debut in 1996, Joe's G3 tours have consistently featured the world’s greatest guitarists, including Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, Steve Lukather, Robert Fripp, Guthrie Govan and many more. The 2018 edition is no exception, with Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen joining Satch on the road.

The G3 tour kicked off January 11 in Seattle and continues across the U.S. before winding up February 25 in Milwaukee. The tour then makes its way to Europe in March with Uli Jon Roth taking the place of Phil Collen.