Joe Walsh and Bad Company Announce U.S. Tour

(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Joe Walsh and Bad Company—featuring Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke—have annnounced their One Hell of a Night U.S. tour. The trek will begin in Dallas May 12 and wind up in Nashville July 3.

As co-headliners they will rotate the headlining spot each show. As for who will headline in what city, Walsh says, `“I told Paul, if it’s a long bus ride I go first!”

"I had always hoped that we would do something together and so here we are 30 years later finally touring together, Bad Company lead singer Paul Rodgers says. “It has taken us this long so I wouldn't miss this. Unless you want to wait 30 more years for our next tour in 2046. There is only one Joe Walsh, he is such a unique person and an uber talented singer, songwriter and musician."

“I have a huge amount of respect for Paul of course and the band and we get along great,” Walsh adds. “Paul and I agreed it would be a hell of an evening of music, one that will be memorable for everyone who comes, and memorable for us, and that’s important in this day and age.”

Performing with Joe Walsh will be some of his band members from his solo Walsh Tour 2015, including Joe Vitale, his Barnstorm bandmate on drums and adding Chad Cronwell on drums; Waddy Watchel on guitar; Larry Young on bass and Jimmy Wallace on keyboards. Leslie Fuller, Connie Jackson, Windy Wagner and Rickey Washington will be background singers and Clayton Janes on samples.

British singer, songwriter and recording artist Steve Rodgers will open each show acoustically, playing original songs from his new album.

Bad Company will be making some announcements in the coming weeks about several new projects they have in the works including a classic live album release.

American Express card members can buy tickets before the general public in select markets beginning 10 a.m. local time March 8. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning 10 a.m. local time March 8 through Citi’s Private Pass Program. For complete presale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

2016 Joe Walsh/Bad Company Tour Dates:

May 12 Gexa Energy Pavilion, Dallas, TX *

May 15 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO ^

May 17 Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA *

May 18 Sleep Train Amphitheater, Chula Vista, CA *

May 20 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA ^

May 22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ *

May 24 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, TX *

May 26 Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, New Orleans, LA ^

May 28 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL *

May 29 Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL *

June 7 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Lake, NY *

June 9 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA *

June 11 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ *

June 12 BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ *

June 14 Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY *

June 16 Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN *

June 18 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, MO *

June 20 Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO *

June 22 DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkson, MI ^

June 23 FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL *

June 26 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

June 28 First Niagara Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA *

June 30 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC *

July 1 Chastian Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA ^

July 3 Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre at Fontanel, Nashville, TN ^

^ Amex presale applicable markets

* Citi presale applicable markets