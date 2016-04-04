John 5 Premieres "Now Fear This" Music Video

John 5 has premiered the music video for "Now Fear This."
- Showcased in a solo performance, the video features 3 minutes and 33 seconds of John 5’s mad skills as he riffs away on his Fender Teles. The video single is the fourth in a yearlong series in which he’ll debut a new video on the first day of each month in 2016.
- “All my life I’ve really enjoyed music: making music, playing it, and recording it,” he says. “It’s such a relief and a joy to do what I do for a living. I know it sounds corny, but I think the meaning of life is to do what you love and be happy.”
- John 5 and the Creatures wrapped up their successful Behind the Nut Love tour March 20. Look for him on the road with Rob Zombie again at the end of April.