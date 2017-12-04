John 5 Announces New Live Album, 'It's Alive!'

John 5 has announced a new live album, the appropriately titled It's Alive!

The album was recorded with the Rob Zombie guitarist's solo band, The Creatures—Ian Ross on bass and Rodger Carter on drums. It's his first live album with the band, and the first John 5 album that will be released on vinyl.

It's Alive!—which is set for a January 25 release—features numerous live renditions of cuts from John 5's most recent solo album, the intricate, technical Season of the Witch.

Speaking to Guitar World earlier this year about that album, the guitarist said “I was like a fighter training for the fight, which is being in the studio.”

"It would be about three weeks of complete and utter training for hours and hours every day of just one song," he continued. "I would get these complicated songs down so well and I would know every single part and every harmony, then go into the studio and knock a song out in about two hours.”

You can check out the It's Alive! tracklist below, and preorder the album here.

For more on John 5, take a look at his website.

It's Alive! tracklist: