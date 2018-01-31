John Page Classic Launches the 'John Page Classic Sessions' with UK Guitarist Matt Zara

John Page Classic has launched a new series of livestreamed performances, the John Page Classic Sessions. The series' first episode will feature the American debut of British guitarist Matt Zara.

For the performance, Zara will be backed by the John Page Classic house band, The Clock Reads. The performance will be livestreamed Saturday February 3 at 8 PM EST from the John Page Guitars Facebook page.

“Saturday’s livestreamed event will be the first in our series of John Page Classic Sessions, each showcasing a new or emerging artist from our live performance space,” Howard Swimmer—Founder & CEO of Pittsburgh-based John Page Classic parent company HRS Unlimited—said in a press release. “Matt Zara is already an accomplished London session guitarist and producer at only 20 years old, he has an original statement to make, and we can’t wait to break him in the US and beyond on John Page Classic Sessions. And The Clock Reads is a diverse, unique jazz-rock band with potential to attract a global audience.”

For more info on John Page Classic guitars, stop by johnpageclassic.com.