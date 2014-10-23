Johnny Winter's Final Studio Recording, "Death Letter" — Music Video Premiere

A touching new music video for "Death Letter," a track off Johnny Winter's final album, Step Back, has made its way to the interwebs, and you can check it out below.

The song turned out to be Winter's final studio recording.

The clip, which was directed by Greg Olliver, opens at Carriage House Studios in Stamford, Connecticut, where Winter can be seen shuffling up to a mic, settling onto a stool, slipping on a slide and laying into the classic Son House tune.

As the video unfolds, we get a glimpse into Winter's life on the road as he greets fans, signs autographs and performs around the world.

Winter died July 16 at age 70. Step Back was released September 2.

