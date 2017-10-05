Josh Todd & The Conflict Release Debut Album, ‘Year of the Tiger’

Los Angeles-based rock outfit Josh Todd & The Conflict have released their debut record, Year of the Tiger, on Century Media Records.

Featuring the tracks "Rain,” "Fucked Up,” and "Year of the Tiger,” the band's debut effort delivers the full spectrum of songs that evoke everything from loud and chaotic rebellion, to focused and introspective reflection, with the end result being an album that bears the many truths of the band themselves.

Year of the Tiger was co-produced by guitarist Stevie Dacanay (Buckcherry) and Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz.

Watch the official video for “Rain” below, and find out more at joshtodd.com.