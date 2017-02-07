Joshua Radin Premieres Four New Acoustic Tracks

(Image credit: (provided))

Joshua Radin released his new album, The Fall, on January 27.

The album is a 10-track collection of Radin’s personal stories told with raw, tremulous vocals with soothing, heartfelt songs.

To the delight of his fans, Radin also has released a deluxe version of The Fall, which features previously unheard acoustic versions of four songs from the album: "Falling," "Diamonds," "Still Spinning" and "High and Low." You can hear all four tracks below, via our exclusive stream.

"Sometimes I like playing with a full band," Radin told GuitarWorld.com. "But I wanted you to hear the band songs from my new album the way I wrote them. So here are [the acoustic tracks from] the deluxe version of The Fall. Hope ya dig!"

Radin has built a reputation as a journeyman musician and emotive and honest songwriter whose songs—which GuitarWorld.comcalled “uplifting and inspirational"—have been featured in more than 100 films.

In support of The Fall, Radin will continue to tour throughout 2017, making stops in Europe and the East Coast. Keep a look out for more tour news later this year.

For more information, visit joshuaradin.com and follow Radin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Joshua Radin Tour Dates

March 28 – New York, NY – City Winery

March 29 – New York, NY – City Winery

March 30 – Fairfield, CT – Warehouse