Judas Priest Premiere New Song, "Never the Heroes"

Judas Priest have premiered the lyric video for "Never the Heroes," the latest single from their new album, Firepower. You can watch it above.

"Never the Heroes" follows the title track from Firepower—the band's eighteenth studio album—and "Lightning Strike."

"'Never the Heroes' is about the courageous men and women that enter war," the band told Loudwire. "Never trained to be heroes, but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country. It resonates, as there is a hero in all of us, and in times of struggle we can be strong and united, conquering our own challenges and helping others."

You can preorder Firepower—which is set for a March 9 release—here, and you can also stop by the band's PledgeMusic page to get your hands on limited-edition collectibles related to the album—such as a metallic silver-colored cassette version of Firepower—which are available now.

