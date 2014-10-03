Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy and More Perform Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Texas Flood" on 'Austin City Limits' — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Texas Flood" as performed by an all-star band — gathered for a special occasion.

The clip, which you can check out below, features Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, Willie Nelson, Doyle Bramhall II, Lukas Nelson (WIllie's son), Robert Randolph and Lyle Lovett — all backed by Stevie Ray Vaughan's band, Double Trouble (bassist Tommy Shannon, keyboardist Reese Wynans and drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton, who introduces the song).

The performance of the Larry Davis-penned tune, which was made popular (and downright essential) by Vaughan in the Eighties, is from tonight's broadcast of Austin City Limits Celebrates 40 Years, a special honoring the program’s 40th anniversary.

The show will air 9 to 11 p.m. EST on PBS Arts Fall Festival.

Besides the artists named above, the show features performances by Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Bridges, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow and more. For more information about Austin City Limits Celebrates 40 Years and its complete lineup of artists (plus several photos by Scott Newton), head here.