Kirk Hammett Explains Why He Used Three Wah Pedals Together on Metallica’s “Hardwired”

Kirk Hammett was interviewed by Woody at Minnesota radio station 93X on Saturday, August 20, a few hours before Metallica performed at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. They were the first group to play at the venue.

Asked about the response to Metallica’s new single, “Hardwired,” which the band released just two days before, Hammett says he’s grateful for the positive reaction.

“I know there’s a great buzz out there, and I’m totally, totally thankful the song is so well received,” he says.

Hammett also explains how he came to use three wah pedals simultaneously on the song and talks about the group’s new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct and the next phase in Metallica’s history.

“It really feels like we’ve climbed the summit and reached the peak, and now we can cruise for a while,” Hammett says.

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct comes out November 18.