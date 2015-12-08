L.A. Rockers Smash Fashion Premiere "Junkie Luck" Music Video

L.A. glam rockers Smash Fashion have premiered the video for their new single, “Junkie Luck.”

The foursome’s hard-candy melodies and hooky, classic-rock crunch have garnered comparisons to everyone from Cheap Trick and the Faces to Mott The Hoople and Hanoi Rocks.

Smash Fashion is led by singer and rhythm guitarist Roger Deering, formerly of the Drills and Rattlebone. The group is rounded out by lead guitarist Stuart Casson (who has played with former Bad Brains frontman HR and Rock City Angels), drummer Repo (ex-Finnish glam rockers Smack) and bassist Scarlet Rowe (ex-Joan Jett guitarist Ricky Byrd, Saigon Saloon, Joker Five Speed).

The band’s most recent album, 2014’s Big Cat Love, received rave reviews from U.S. and international music mags, with the U.K.’s Classic Rock calling it “a little bit Cheap Trick, a little bit Faces, some glam, some power pop and a whole lotta fun”; Viva Le Rock praising its “smorgasbord of wild riffs, hot breath harmonies and meaty melodies”; and Screamer Magazine characterizing the band's sound as “a glorious noise that sweeps through decades past while simultaneously touching base with today.”

"Junkie Luck" will be released on limited-edition 45-rpm colored vinyl, available on the band's website and Facebook page or through Cobraside Distribution.

Check out the video for “Junkie Luck” below!

For more information on Smash Fashion, including upcoming releases and tour dates, visit smashfashionmusic.com.

Photo: Jeff Forney