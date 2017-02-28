Laurence Juber Premieres Acoustic Arrangement of The Beatles' "And Your Bird Can Sing"

(Image credit: Mickey Deneher)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Laurence Juber's new acoustic arrangement of the Beatles' "And Your Bird Can Sing." The track is from Juber's new album, LJ Can't Stop Playing the Beatles!, which will be released this Friday, March 3.

The album, which will be issued via Hologram Recordings, is Juber's third collection of solo acoustic arrangements of Beatles tunes. It was produced by Hope Juber and remixed by Al Schmitt at Capitol Studios in Hollywood. You can see a full track list below.

The Beatles' recording of this middle-period gem from Revolver, which was written primarily by John Lennon, features George Harrison and Paul McCartney on impeccably crafted and performed harmony-lead guitar melodies, a pop-rock arranging approach that was still in its infancy in 1966. It would later be employed extensively in Southern rock by the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as hard rock/metal acts like Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden.

"I enjoy the challenge of combining multiple parts into a solo guitar arrangement," Juber told us. "'And Your Bird Can Sing’ has the cool twin-guitar lead lines that give the tune a quasi-classical vibe."

LJ Can't Stop Playing the Beatles! Tracklist:

1. And Your Bird Can Sing

2. Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

3. She Loves You

4. Day Tripper

5. Hey Jude

6. I’ll Follow the Sun

7. If I Needed Someone

8. It’s Only Love

9. Ticket to Ride

10. And I Love Her

11. Hey Bulldog

12. Something

13. Don’t Let Me Down

14. Honey Pie

