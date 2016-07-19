Led Zeppelin Announce 'The Complete BBC Sessions'

(Image credit: Chris Walter/Getty Images)

Led Zeppelin have announced the release of The Complete BBC Sessions, an updated, three-disc collection of live recordings from the band's appearances on BBC Radio from 1969 to 1971.

This version, remastered from the original 1997 release with supervision by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, will feature eight previously unreleased BBC recordings, including three from a session in 1969 that were previously thought to be lost.

The collection will be released via Atlantic/Swan Song September 16 in the following formats:

• Deluxe Edition (3CD) - Remastered original album plus a third disc of unreleased audio.

• Deluxe Edition Vinyl (5LP) - Remastered original album, plus a fifth LP of unreleased audio, on 180-gram vinyl.

• Digital Download - Remastered album and unreleased audio will both be available.

• Super Deluxe Boxed Set (3CD/5LP) - This collection includes:

o Remastered album. 2 CDs, each in a replica sleeve.

o Unreleased audio on CD in a separate card sleeve.

o Remastered album on 180-gram vinyl.

o Unreleased audio on 180-gram vinyl.

o High-def audio download card of all content at 96kHz/24 bit.

o 48-page book filled with photos of the band, the recording locations, BBC memorabilia, and session information.

o High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

"The BBC Sessions show in graphic detail just how organic the group was. Led Zeppelin was a band that would change things around substantially each time it played...We were becoming tighter and tighter, to the point of telepathy," said Page in an interview with Guitar World.

THE COMPLETE BBC SESSIONS

CD Track Listing

Disc One

1. "You Shook Me"

2. "I Can't Quit You Baby"

3. "Communication Breakdown"

4. "Dazed and Confused"

5. "The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair"

6. "What Is And What Should Never Be"

7. "Communication Breakdown"

8. "Traveling Riverside Blues"

9. "Whole Lotta Love"

10. "Somethin' Else"

11. "Communication Breakdown"

12. "I Can't Quit You Baby"

13. "You Shook Me"

14. "How Many More Times"

Disc Two

1. "Immigrant Song"

2. "Heartbreaker"

3. "Since I've Been Loving You"

4. "Black Dog"

5. "Dazed and Confused"

6. "Stairway to Heaven"

7. "Going To California"

8. "That's The Way"

9. "Whole Lotta Love" (Medley: Boogie Chillun/Fixin' To Die/That's Alright Mama/A Mess of Blues)

10. "Thank You"

Disc Three

1. "Communication Breakdown" *

2. "What Is And What Should Never Be" *

3. "Dazed and Confused" *

4. "White Summer" *

5. "What Is And What Should Never Be" *

6. "Communication Breakdown" *

7. "I Can't Quit You Baby" *

8. "You Shook Me" *

9. "Sunshine Woman" *

* Previously Unreleased