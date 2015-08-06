Lee Ritenour Premieres Behind-the-Scenes Video for New Album, 'A Twist of Rit' — Exclusive

Lee Ritenour has unveiled a new, behind-the-scenes video detailing the recording and creative process that led to his new album, A Twist of Rit. You can watch it below.

In the video, Ritenour discusses his beginnings as a session musician, and how his love for composing, producing, arranging and guitar playing all came together to shape A Twist of Rit.

The clip also contains footage of Ritenour and his band rehearsing and recording the tracks, some of which date back to the early stages of Ritenour's career and ended up on the new album.

"One of the most rewarding parts of A Twist of Rit for me is the fact that these tunes stand up," Ritenour said. "We picked the right tunes, we twisted and flipped them the right way, and I put a combination of young players together with seasoned players.

"I'm happy to say that it sounds pretty cool!"

