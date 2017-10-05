Living Colour Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Living Colour have announced Shade In The U.S.A, a 21-date U.S. tour in support of their new studio album, Shade.

Though these first 21 dates only take the band up and down the East Coast, more dates for the tour—which will be an extended trek across the country—will be announced shortly.

“I wasn’t thinking we’re going to make a strictly defined blues record,” Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid said about Shade in a recent Guitar World interview. “I was thinking that the blues should be part of the information, should be part of the DNA like how hard rock and metal are connected.”

“The guitar is a tool, but it’s also a way of thinking, a way of living. It’s a grid of possibilities,” he continued. “I’m always hoping to be available for the music to move me in a way that I haven’t been moved the previous week, or the previous second.”

You can watch the band perform Shade single "Come On" on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and examine the Shade In The U.S.A itinerary below.

Shade In The U.S.A.