Living Colour's Corey Glover and Dokken's George Lynch Form Ultraphonix, Release First Single

(Image credit: Kevin Baldes)

Corey Glover—lead singer of Living Colour—and Dokken/Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch have teamed up to form Ultraphonix with bassist Pancho Tomaselli and drummer Chris Moore.

The band's debut album, Original Human Music, is set for an August 3 release via earMUSIC. You can check out the album's first single, "Walk Run Crawl," below.

"The album sounds like a fusion of early Chili Peppers meets King Crimson meets Judas Priest," Lynch said in a press release. "It's a super fun band."

"Walk Run Crawl" will be available for digital download and streaming tomorrow, May 18.

You can preorder Original Human Music right here, and follow the band on Facebook.