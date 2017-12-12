Lucy Dacus Announces New Album, 'Historian,' Shares "Night Shift"

Lucy Dacus' No Burden, for awhile, was one of 2016's most criminally under-appreciated rock records. A moving, deeply personal collection of alternately comforting and volcanic songs, it immediately marked the Richmond native as one of the country's most brilliant up-and-coming songwriters.

Naturally though, Dacus' talent didn't go unrecognized for too long. She signed to Matador, played a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's headquarters and even got shouted out by Senator (and then Vice-presidential candidate) Tim Kaine in an op-ed column highlighting—among other things—some of his favorite music.

Today, Dacus has announced her sophomore album, Historian. You can listen to its first single, the astounding "Night Shift," above.

"This is the album I needed to make," Dacus said of Historian—which is set for a March 2 release via Matador. "Everything after this is a bonus."

Dacus and her band recorded the album in Nashville last March, regrouping with No Burden producer Collin Pastore, and mixed it a few months later with John Congleton. You can preorder it here, and check out the tracklist below.

Historian tracklist

1. Night Shift

2. Addictions

3. The Shell

4. Nonbeliever

5. Yours & Mine

6. Body To Flame

7. Timefighter

8. Next Of Kin

9. Pillar Of Truth

10. Historians