Lullwater Offer Free Download of "Liars & Thieves" from New Album, 'Revival'

Lullwater and GuitarWorld.com have gotten together to offer a free download of "Liars & Thieves," a song from the band's new album, Revival, which was released in October via Dinobird Records.

You'll find the free-download link—and hear the entire new album—below.

The Athens, Georgia, band returned to the studio in early 2015 to record Revival, the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled album.

"We wanted to continue recording using analog tape because there is nothing quite like it," says Lullwater's John Strickland. "It has a unique and vintage sound that captures the genuine feel of the musician playing an instrument. The rhythm section was recorded directly to tape, and you can definitely hear it. Its warm, fat sound gave us the backbone of the album. That being said, we also wanted to explore Pro Tools and experiment with different guitar sounds.

"We played out of vintage amps with heavy tones, all the while coming back to mix on tape. The goal was to create a hard-hitting, powerful, riffy rock record that had a lot of energy but also get to experiment with different song structuring to push the boundaries of what we have done in the past. I definitely think we accomplished that."

Lullwater features John Strickland (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Brett Strickland (lead guitar), Roy “Ray” Beatty (bass) and Joe Wilson (drums).

Revival is out now and available here. Lullwater just embarked on a national tour with Amaranthe and Butcher Babies. You can check out all their current dates and watch an official tour trailer below.

For more about Lullwater, visit lullwatermusic.com.

Current Dates:

11/10 Pittsburgh, PA Alter Bar

11/11 Cleveland, OH The Odeon

11/13 Flint, MI Machine Shop

11/14 Green Way, WI The Sandlot Entertainment Complex

11/15 Arlington Heights, IL HOME Bar

11/17 Sauget, IL Pop's Concert Venue

11/18 Little Rock, AR Juanita's

11/19 Houston, TX Scout Bar

11/20 McAllen, TX Cine El Rey

11/21 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar B' Grill

11/24 Santa Ana, CA The Yost Theatre

11/25 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock

11/27 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

11/28 Reno, NV Knitting Factory

11/29 San Jose, CA Rockbar Theater

12/01 Phoenix, AZ Last Exit Live (Headline)