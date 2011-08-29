Machine Head's Robb Flynn Shows Off Epiphone Love/Death Guitar

Machine Head vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn recently dropped by Guitar World to film a video lesson on the track "The Locust," from the band's new album, Unto the Locust.

Click here to watch that lesson.

Flynn also took the time to give us the lowdown on his new signature Love/Death Baritone V.

Watch that video below:

More about the Epiphone Robb Flynn Love/Death Baritone:

The Love/Death Baritone Story: Robb Flynn, founder, guitarist and vocalist of Machine Head, worked with Epiphone engineers to create the Epiphone Robb Flynn Love/Death Baritone Flying-V, the first of its kind not only for Epiphone but for the Gibson family of brands as well. Robb has won countless awards including the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award presented in 2007. And just like his music, Robb’s baritone design brings a totally original sound to metal and hard rock.

“The main reason for having the slightly shorter 27.0" baritone scale is when you tune down to B, it just makes the low definition really tight, especially for palm muting and chunking,” remarks Flynn. “It opens up the sound a lot.”

The guitar comes equipped with string gauges (low to high) .58, .42, .32, unwound .18, .13, and .10--the same that Robb uses on stage-- but can also accept heavier gauges.

The Robb Flynn Love/Death Baritone Flying-V features a Mahogany body with an EMG-HA neck pickup and an EMG-81 bridge pickup. The EMG-HA neck pickup is a uniquely designed single-coil pickup inside a humbucking housing which keeps the classic look of a Flying V guitar but with something special under the hood. The EMG-HA debuted in 1974 as the first noiseless single coil pickup and features Alnico magnets for warmth and the widest possible frequency response for great definition and harmonics.

It’s also a perfect choice for rhythm when matched with the low tuning of a baritone guitar, providing a solid “chunking” bedrock while still showing off all the complex overtones that are part of the baritone experience. The EMG-81 bridge pickup is one of EMG’s most requested pickups and utilizes powerful ceramic magnets and close aperture coils for incredible amounts of low end cut and fluid sustain. TheEMG-81, combined with the unique intervals of baritone tuning, will cut through dense mixes and make your baritone leads sound thunderous.

Other Features Include: The Mahogany SlimTaperTM "D"-profile neck features a 27” scale with a 1.68” graphite nut for precision tuning, an Ebony fingerboard with “Love/Death” inlays and 24 medium jumbo frets. Controls are straightforward with a master volume and a 3-way toggle switch, chrome knobs, a standard 1/4” metal jack plate and Epiphone strap locks. Grover™ locking tuners ensure on-stage precision and like most Epiphone guitars, the bridge is our industry standard LockTone™ Tune-o-matic/Stopbar.

The Robb Flynn Love/Death Baritone Flying-V includes a Custom Hard Case with original artwork by Robb Flynn and Strephon Taylor.

“This guitar isn’t for blues players or jazz players,” says Flynn, "it’s a metal guitar designed specifically for young or modern-metal players.”