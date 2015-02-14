Malina Moye Premieres "Are You the One” Music Video — Exclusive

Today (in honor of Valentine's Day), GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Are You the One,” a new music video by singer/guitarist Malina Moye.

"Are You the One” is the second single from her latest album, Rock & Roll Baby.

The ballad grooves to a mid-tempo beat with a healthy dose of organ, thumping bass, and of course, ripping lead guitar.

“'Are You the One' is a love song, and love never goes out of style," Moye told us. "I wanted the song to project artistry of real music.”

Moye was the first African-American woman to play the National Anthem on guitar at a professional sporting event; she also performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert for Chuck Berry.

More recently, the guitarist honored the Queen of England by playing “God Save the Queen” at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the Queen’s 60-year jubilee. Moye also performed as part of the Experience Hendrix tours in 2012 and 2014.

For much more about Moye, visit malinamoye.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Photo: Issiah Hayes