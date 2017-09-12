Marilyn Manson Premieres New Song, "We Know Where You F*cking Live"

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Marilyn Manson has premiered his colorfully titled new single, "We Know Where You F*cking Live."

Manson premiered the song—which is taken from Manson's new album, Heaven Upside Down—on Zane Lowe's radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. Heaven Upside Down—which is set for an October 6 release—was produced by Tyler Bates, who also manned the controls for Manson's widely acclaimed 2015 album, The Pale Emperor.

Listen to "We Know Where You F*cking Live" below.

You can also preorder Heaven Upside Downhere. For more on Marilyn Manson, follow along at marilynmanson.com.