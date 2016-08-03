Marty Friedman Premieres "Meat Hook" Music Video

(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Marty Friedman has released the official music video for "Meat Hook," a track off his 2014 solo album, Inferno.

The song features a guest appearance by Jørgen Munkeby of "blackjazz" act Shining. You can check it out below.

"'Meat Hook' was one of the few times that a guitar riff shot a vivid image into my mind as I was writing it," Friedman told Billboard. "That's pretty rare, so I kept that concept of the image I had in mind when it came time to make a video. It was the image of all these massive slabs of meat on hooks, kind of like in the movie Rocky … No idea why the image came to me. Maybe it's because the actual guitar riff is quite aggressive, and when you play it you really feel the stamina of your muscles going at full throttle. If a guitar riff could be physical or 'animalistic,' the main riff in 'Meat Hook' could be described that way.

"Musically the tune is kinda gory, and there are a lot of tension-and-release moments in it. That's like the concept of meat, in the way that slaughtering anything is grotesque and reprehensible, but once the thing is killed, then it gets all dressed up and pampered and seasoned, so when you are eating it, it can be blissful. Kind of a strange turn of events, isn't it?"

Inferno features what Friedman told Guitar World is "the most intense writing and playing I can do." The album includes notable guest appearances by Alexi Laiho, Keshav Dhar and David Davidson, plus Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.