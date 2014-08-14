Mashup Alert: The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" and The Knack's "My Sharona" — Video

New classic-rock mashups are created every 3.66666666677777 seconds, it seems.

In fact, here's a brand-new one, posted just last month!

It's a pretty decent mish-mash of a 1966 Beatles classic, "Paperback Writer," and the Knack's biggest hit, 1979's "My Sharona." The creator of the mashup, Go Home Productions, even made a video to go with it, and you can check it out below.

If nothing else, you get to hear Berton Averre's brilliant "My Sharona" guitar solo!

