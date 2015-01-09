Whole Lotta Editing: Five Awesome Led Zeppelin Mashups

Recently, the eternally surprising Jimmy Page streamed a track called "Ramblize" at his official website.

It was an unlikely mashup of Led Zeppelin's "Ramble On" and Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize."

Several news outlets reported that it was a brand-new track, but it actually has been available on good ol' YouTube for more than two years—and you can hear it below. That's because the song is one fifth of our brief but mesmerizing list of cool Led Zeppelin mashups, most of which revolve around "Whole Lotta Love."

Mashups are nothing new. They've been happening since those dudes in the old Reese's Peanut Butter Cups commercials kept getting chocolate in the other guy's peanut butter (and peanut butter in the chocolate, of course). Mashups require a great deal of editing and patience—and it helps when the songs being mashed are in the same key.

Anyway, check out our five choices for the best Led Zeppelin mashups. Mind you, some of these get into "remix" territory, which brings up the old "What's the difference between a remix and a mashup?" argument.

Fortunately, we don't care—and we really don't have time to delve into that at the moment. Just enjoy these five tracks!

P.S.: We've started things off with the best. The Zeppelin/Sabbath mashup is brilliant, and the video is top notch!

01. "Whole Lotta Love" with Black Sabbath's "War Pigs"

02. "Whole Lotta Love" with the Beatles' "Helter Skelter"

03. "Whole Lotta Love" with James Brown's "Sex Machine"

04. "Ramble On" with Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize"

05. "When the Levee Breaks" with the Beach Boys' "Sloop John B"