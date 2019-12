Megadeth have premiered a new 360-degree video for “Poisonous Shadows,” a track off their well-received new album, Dystopia.

The clip is actually from a "Virtual Reality Experience" version of the album, which you can win if you can play one of these five Megadeth bass lines.

Some viewers (on some web browsers) will be able to use the arrows on the upper left side of the player to scroll around the smoke-filled room as the band plays the song.

Enjoy!