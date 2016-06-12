Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro Talks Ibanez Guitars and Pre-Show Warmups

Below, check out a brand-new Reverb.com video featuring Megadeth’s new guitarist, Kiko Loureiro.

In addition to playing a few licks (and demonstrating his warmup exercises), Loureiro discusses his playing philosophies, the nascent stages of his guitar playing, his signature Ibanez models and a lot more.

Loureiro started playing guitar when he was 11, plucking on a classical guitar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two years later, we switched to the electric guitar after falling under the spell of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert and Jimi Hendrix. We direct you to the video for the rest of the tale! Enjoy!