Metallica Announce WorldWired North American Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica have announced their 2017 “WorldWired” North American tour, and you can check out the dates below.

They will be supported by Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira. The three-month long trek will kick off May 10 in Baltimore and conclude August 16 in Edmonton, Alberta. This will be the band’s first full North American tour in eight years.

Tickets will be available to the general public 10 a.m. local time February 17. Pre-sale information is available here,with more information from Ticketmaster here. Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the band’s latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, which will be available in physical and digital formats. Warner Music Artist Services will issue details within 14 days of ticket purchases on how to redeem the record. Fans who would like to give the album as a gift can find those details on the redemption page.

Metallica and CID Entertainment have teamed up to offer several “enhanced experience” packages on the tour, including early access to the venue, a visit to the "Memory Remains" exhibit of memorabilia, and meet-and-greets.

In addition to the tour announcement, Metallica have launched their All Within My Hands Foundation, which will support various charities that each of the band members back.

In a statement, Metallica explained: “We want to share our good fortune and give back to the communities who have supported us for so many years along with encouraging more participation from our fans and friends. We’ve started the All Within My Hands Foundation to accomplish these goals and all funds raised will be donated to a cross section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support along with continuing to donate to music education programs and local food banks. Your donations will assist thousands throughout the U.S.”



More information on the foundation and how to donate is available here.

“WorldWired” Tour dates:

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

May 17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

May 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^

May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 04 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

June 07 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*

June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*

June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

July 05 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

July 07 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

July 09 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August 04 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

August 06 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

August 09 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

*With Avenged Sevenfold

^With Volbeat

+With Gojira