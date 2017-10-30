Watch Metallica Salute Manchester with Cover of "Don't Look Back in Anger"

Saturday night, October 28, Metallica brought their WorldWired tour to the Manchester Arena, the venue at which a deadly terrorist attack took place during an Ariana Grande concert back in May.

In the wake of the tragedy, "Don't Look Back in Anger," one of the most enduring hits by hometown heroes Oasis, has become the city's de facto anthem, with numerous artists making a point of covering the song as a tribute to the city's resilience in the face of tragedy.

During the instrumental portion of the band's set, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujilo led the crowd in a powerful sing-along of the song.

You can see the performance below.