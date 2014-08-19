Metallica: Official Footage from Heavy Montreal, Including Rehearsal, "Battery" and "The Four Horsemen" — Video

The busy people over at MetallicaTV have posted official, pro-shot footage from Metallica's August 9 performance at Heavy Montreal.

The 15-minute clip, which you can check out below, features "fly on the wall" footage shot by the MetOnTour reporters.

It includes bits of the band's rehearsal, plus "Battery" and "The Four Horsemen" from the actual show — which was their final show of the summer. It also was their only North American show of 2014.

