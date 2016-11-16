Metallica Premiere "Confusion" Music Video

Metallica have premiered their second new music video of the day—"Confusion"—and you can check it out below.

The clip, which was directed by Claire Marie Vogel, shows how one soldier's civilian life becomes a battlefield—and vice versa. Meanwhile, James Hetfield sings "Coming home from war, pieces don't fit anymore / Delusion—all sanity is but a memory / My life: the war that never ends."

"Confusion," which was released 2 p.m. EST today, and "Dream No More," which was posted at noon EST, are from Metallica's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which will be released this Friday, November 18.

Stay tuned for the band's next video, which is scheduled to be posted 4 p.m. EST.