Metallica Premiere Live "Am I Evil?" and "Motorbreath" from 1985

(Image credit: Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Metallica are now streaming two tracks from their upcoming deluxe Ride the Lightning box set.

Below, you can check out previously unreleased live versions of "Am I Evil?" and "Motorbreath" that were recorded March 15, 1985, at San Francisco's Kabuki Theatre.

These tracks—as well as the entire Kabuki Theatre show—will be featured on a bonus disc as part of the deluxe Ride the Lightning set, which will be released April 15.

The set also will contain the remastered original album, a live set recorded in Los Angeles, a London show, a Donington show and much more. For more information about the release, head here.