(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Metallica premiered "Moth Into Flame," the second song—and music video—from their highly anticipated new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.

The video, which was directed by Tom Kirk, shows the band performing the hard-rocking track in a dark, industrial space full of dangling lightbulbs and moths.

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct will be released November 18.