Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Backwards: New Cover by Rob Scallon — Video

Internet guitar dude—and possibly the closest thing to an up-and-coming guitar hero in whatever confusing age we're living in these days—Rob Scallon has come up with a good one.

It's his new cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," performed entirely backwards, including guitars and vocals.

And it's all in honor of May-tallica.

Anyway, first Scallon records the song backwards; then he reverses the backwards version to make it something that strongly resembles the normal version.

Enjoy! ("Yojne" spelled backwards).