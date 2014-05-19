Metallica's Kirk Hammett Premieres "Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built for Two)" Music Video

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is among the artists who have contributed recordings to Mark Ryden's new concept album, The Gay Nineties: Olde Tyme Music.

Every artist who contributed to the project — including Nick Cave, Katy Perry and Weird Al — recorded his or her own interpretation of the 1892 song "Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built for Two)." You can watch it below. You can check out Hammett's instrumental version of the song below.

The album is part of Ryden's art exhibition, "The Gay Nineties West," which opened at Kohn Gallery in Los Angeles May 3. All profits from this record are being donated to Little Kids Rock, a nonprofit that revitalizes music education in disadvantaged schools.

Note that Ryden created the video.

For more information, visit littlekidsrock.org and markryden.com.