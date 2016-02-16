Metallica's Kirk Hammett Stirs Controversy with a Simple Tweet

Late last week (it was Friday, in fact), Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett—let's face it—unintentionally raised the ire of effect pedal companies big and small when he sent out a simple tweet.

“I think it’s the first time you’ll see a pedal company actually being driven by an actual guitar player.”

The guitarist included a link to a MusicRadar.com interview with his business partner, David Karon.

Although the tweet was simply intended to publicize KHDK Electronics, Hammett’s new project with Karon (they make effect pedals, you see), he actually insulted several builders in the music community.

His tweet drew dry and/or witty responses from several Twitter users, including pedal companies such as Greer Amps, DigiTech, EarthQuaker Devices, Daredevil Pedals, Catalinbread, Walrus Audio, Fuzzrocious, Dwarfcraft Devices and (many) more.

Here, for your viewing pleasure—or something along those lines—is a partial play by play, starting with Hammett's original tweet: