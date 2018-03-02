Michael Schenker Fest Premiere "Take Me to the Church" Guitar Playthrough

Today, we've teamed up with legendary metal guitarist Michael Schenker to premiere his newest guitar playthrough, for the Michael Schenker Fest song, "Take Me to the Church." You can check it out above.

The song is taken from his band's aptly titled new album, Resurrection, which features guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen, and is out today via Nuclear Blast.

Resurrection includes songs like "Warrior," which is unique in that it features Voss-Schoen and all three of Michael Schenker Fest's vocalists, Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley. It also features "Heart and Soul," an energetic collaboration with Kirk Hammett.

You can pick up a copy of Resurrection for yourself right here.

