The Mojo Gurus Premiere "Bandito" Music Video —Exclusive

The Mojo Gurus recently filmed a music video for “Bandito,” a song from their Red River Entertainment/RED release, Who Asked Ya?.

Below, you can check out GuitarWorld.com's official premiere of the video while enjoying “Bandito,” an instrumental, spaghetti Western-style tune with Tex-Mex horns — the perfect fit for a Quentin Tarantino movie! The video, which pays homage to 1960s Clint Eastwood/Sergio Leone films, was shot on the set of a TV show in Tampa Bay, Florida.

"[Singer] Kevin [Steele] and I first sat down to discuss the visual style of 'Bandito' prior to production," said director Christian Moriarty (MTV, HBO, Playboy and WWE). "He then wrote a loose script. I had access to a Western-style town and back lot for texture, and Kevin came up with the band's look and wardrobe.

"The video was shot with a 50-50 approach in that we would film the campsite scene first so Kevin could get a feel for his character then edit a comp for review. We also shot the initial bottle pops (real bullets) that day as well and ran a second unit with a drone helicopter cam for the riding footage. I then blocked the shootout scene to be filmed a week later.

"A lot of credit goes to the band for coming up with their look and characters."

Mojo Gurus have released three albums through E One Entertainment, worked with Jack Douglas (John Lennon, Aerosmith), played with Joe Perry, Johnny Winter, Blackberry Smoke and David Allan Coe and built their reputation through their live performances.

The Mojo Gurus are Kevin Steele on lead vocals and harmonica, Doc Lovett on guitar and vocals, Vinnie Granese on bass and vocals and Sean Doyle on drums and vocals.

