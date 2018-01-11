Motörhead Guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke Dead at 67

"Fast" Eddie Clarke, guitarist for British heavy rockers Motörhead from 1977 to 1982, has died, the band confirmed in a Facebook post. He was 67.

Clarke was the last surviving member of what many consider to be the band’s best-known lineup, lending furious fretwork to the band’s first five studio albums, including 1980’s Ace of Spades, and their U.K. chart-topping 1981 live album, No Sleep ‘til Hammersmith.

According to the post, Clarke died peacefully in the hospital after being treated for pneumonia. “Fast Eddie, keep roaring, rockin' and rollin' up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less,” the band said.

“Just heard the sad news that ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke has passed away,” Phil Campbell—the band’s longtime guitarist—said in a statement. “Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and [he] was a true rock ‘n’ roller. RIP Eddie.”

“Oh my f*cking God, this is terrible news, the last of the three amigos,” Mikkey Dee—the trio’s longtime drummer—added. “I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape, so this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always hit it off great. I was looking forward to seeing him in the U.K. this summer when we come around with the Scorps (Scorpions). Now Lem and Philthy (Phil Taylor, the band’s drummer from 1975 to 1984 and 1987 to 1992, who died of liver failure in November 2015) can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully, I’m sure you’ll hear them so watch out! My thoughts go out to Eddie’s family and loved ones.”

Clarke had, on a couple of occasions, reunited with his old Motörhead bandmates, appearing with at their 25th anniversary concert in 2000 at London’s Brixton Academy and again in 2014 to play “Ace of Spades” at a show at the Birmingham Arena.