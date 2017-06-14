Mr. Big Exclusive Live Video Preview of 'Defying Gravity'

Mr. Big stopped into The Cutting Room in New York City this week for an interview and exclusive live stripped-down preview of a couple of tracks from their upcoming album, Defying Gravity.

Guitar World partnered witht the team at BackStory Events for a long-form interview and a fantastic live performance of the songs "Everybody Needs a Little Trouble" and "1992," plus a cover of "30 Days in the Hole" that rocked our socks off. Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan, Eric Martin, Pat Torpey, and Matt Starr really know how to do it up!

DEFYING GRAVITY deftly showcases that patented MR. BIG blend of crunch and melody, from the freight-train ride of opening cut "Open Your Eyes" to the harmony-laden wonderment of "Damn I'm in Love Again" to the grateful/wistful nostalgia of "1992" (recalling the days when the band was flying high atop the singles charts with their international #1 smash "To Be With You") to the barnburning slide-blues closer, "Be Kind." Overall, DEFYING GRAVITY is prime evidence that the only thing MR. BIG remains tethered to is their ongoing pursuit of achieving creative excellence.

DEFYING GRAVITY releases July 7. Find out more about at mrbigsite.com

Check out the performance here: